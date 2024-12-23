NHL Rumors: Frank Vatrano, Jake Evans and John Klingberg

The Anaheim Ducks are interested in extending Frank Vatrano if…

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: 30-year-old Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano is in the final year of his contract with a $3.65 million salary cap hit. Teams will be interest again at this year’s trade deadline.

The Ducks do have some interest in re-signing Vatrano if they are comfortable with the money and term.

Jake Evans still hasn’t heard from the Montreal Canadiens about an extension

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is playing the best hockey of his career and he’s a pending UFA.

When asked if he’s heard anything from the Canadiens about an extension: “Still crickets.”

Even with Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck in the system as potential replacements, they may not want to lose Evans in their bottom six. One issue is that they are paying Brendan Gallagher $6.5 million and Josh Anderson $5.5 million to play in their bottom six for two more years.

John Klingberg wants to resume his NHL career

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on defenseman John Klingberg looking to make a comeback after hip surgery.

“You mentioned John Klingberg. for Toronto, Matt Murray returned after the NHL after more than 600 days and got a win against the Buffalo Sabers. It has been more than 400 days since John Klingberg played the National Hockey League. He was in Maple Leaf last year, and sometime just after Christmas, he’s going to resume skating with a junior team.

Now, he has seen this hip surgery that did Patrick Kane‘s hips. He’s skating with the same people that brought Patrick Kane back, and he does want to resume his career.

He’s looking to potentially join a team after Christmas, probably closer to the end of January, but he’s going to join a junior team first to skate, and he is hoping to come back to the NHL”

