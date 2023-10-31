NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Senators, Predators, Devils, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson didn’t come back for the second period and is out with an upper-body injury.

John Gibson with the unorthodox save gets a paddle on it! ? pic.twitter.com/6EZXd4eXZs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2023

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie was put on the IR. Sabres coach Kevyn Adams said on Saturday that Comrie will be out for “probably at least a few weeks” with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett injured his ankle in his first game of the season.

Here is the injury to Sam Bennett. Appears to be his left ankle. Just awful to see. pic.twitter.com/roNaAOXtb7 — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) October 31, 2023

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub skated for the fifth straight day he was on the ice. Zub said he wasn’t sure if he’ll be able to return on Thursday. Senators coach D.J. Smith said they’ll have an update today on his status.

Nashville Predators: Forward Cody Glass was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury. He’ll be out for another week or two.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Nico Hischier is being evaluated and is day-by-day according to coach Lindy Ruff.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (groin) didn’t practice.

David Alter: Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury but was on the ice on Monday for practice.

Dave McCarthy: Liljegren will play tonight against the LA Kings.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren was injured in practice and left the ice. The injury was not related to the issue he was dealing with last week.