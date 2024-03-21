NHL Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Leafs, and Capitals

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras was a full participant in practice but didn’t skate with a line or with any of the special teams.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin returned to the lineup last night.

Taylor Baird: Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist left in the third period to get stitches to his face after a puck rolled up his stick. Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin took part in his first full practice yesterday since he suffered his lower-body injury on March 2nd.

: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said they’ll see how Larkin feels in the morning and if he’ll be able to play. Forwards J.T. Compher and David Perron were given maintenance days and forward Michael Rasmussen was sick. NHL.com: Lalonde of Larkin: “Skated today, so that was certainly a positive. Obviously, we had some real reps for him, too, which was his first time, so will get a better feel from the trainer and how he responds from it. … He is progressively getting better.”

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Aleksander Barkov should be in the lineup tonight.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk didn’t skate yesterday with Maurice adding that they’ll need to see him on the ice first before determining if he can play or not.

Steve Goldstein: Tkachuk is questionable for tonight.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have activated forward Viktor Arvidsson from the LTIR.

Dan Greenspan: Kings forward Alex Turcotte missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin had an MRI yesterday. Not good timing for Brodin and the Wild with four weeks left in the season. Have been told that it’s not his ACL.

Joe Smith of the Athletic: The Wild won’t know a timeline in Brodin until they get back to Minnesota. Don’t expect him back this weekend. He’ll be out for a little while.

Joe Smith: Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek is a possibility for Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Joshua Roy will be out indefinitely and is returning to Montreal for further evaluation.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and defenseman John Marino (upper-body) didn’t practice again yesterday. Hughes was working out off-ice again.

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves missed last night’s game with an eye injury.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forwards T.J. Oshie (upper-body) and Aliaksei Protas (lower-body) missed last night’s game and are day-to-day.