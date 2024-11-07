NHL Injuries: Flames, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Predators, Sens, Pens, Blues, Canucks, Knights, and Caps

Derek Wills: Calgary Flames forward Anthony Mantha suffered an upper-body injury on Tuesday night and didn’t practice yesterday.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said he’s ‘OK’ and is traveling to Winnipeg. He’s unsure if he’ll play.

Forward Jonathan Drouin won’t be in the lineup against the Jets.

Ryan Boulding: Avs coach Jared Bednar on Gabriel Landeskog.

“I don’t know if you can call it . That’s what I said on . I think there’s ups and downs throughout the course of his rehab, especially now, when he’s feeling better and getting closer to play. He’s pushing himself into different areas, and sometimes he reacts well and moves on to the next thing, and then the next thing might not feel great for him. … And so right now, he’s continuing his work and in the gym every day, and he’ll get back on the ice soon.”

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment is day-to-day after he had a fight in a game while they were in Finland.

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid returned to the lineup last night. He was initially expected to miss two-three weeks but returned just over a week later.

“I can only tell you how it feels, it feels really good,” McDavid said. “I’m not part of the media team doing the media releases. I was pretty lucky. It was not very good initially, things have turned the corner really, really quickly and it feels good.”

Gerry Moddejonge: Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher left the game in the third period after blocking a shot. There wasn’t an update after the game.

Harvey Valentine: Nashville Predators forward Tommy Novak missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto and defenseman Artem Zub could return to the lineup tonight.

Zub has been out for nine games with a concussion. Pinto has missed six games with an undisclosed injury.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust practiced yesterday in a regular jersey. He was injured on October 26th and was listed as week-to-week. It’s not known if Rust will be able to play against the Hurricanes or Capitals but coach Mike Sullivan suspects he will.

Forward Kevin Hayes didn’t practice yesterday (maintenance – upper-body injury). He left Tuesday’s game late in the third.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway on what doctors told him: “They told me no activity for 24 hours and then I’m good to go. I’m hoping to play tomorrow, but we’ll see.”

Matthew DeFranks: Holloway said he’s feeling normal. The puck hit his Vagus Nerve and he felt light-headed and he doesn’t really remember anything when he got to the bench.

“It got really blurry. I don’t really remember coming to the bench. Next thing I know I was next to the ambulance on a stretcher.” Dylan Holloway addresses last night’s scary injury and says he’s hoping to play Thursday. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/pVIQmSMIN0 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 6, 2024



Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua is a possibility for tonight.

Dan Murphy: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice with the team in LA but he was going through a solo workout. He was also on the ice before the team arrived.

Defenseman Derek Forbort and forward Joshua weren’t on the ice.

Gerry Moddejonge: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov didn’t travel with the team and will miss two games with an undisclosed injury.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy has been activated off the IR.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun took part in their optional skate yesterday. He’s been out for three games with an upper-body injury. Coach Spencer Carbery:

“He’s getting close. We’ll see what the plan is for him tomorrow. I’m not sure on the back-to-back (against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, at St. Louis Blues on Saturday), but we’ll see where we go. I’ll talk to the training staff after we wrap up this morning.