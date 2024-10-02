NHL Injuries: Flames, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, Sharks, and Utah

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames defensemen Kevin Bahl and Jake Bean, and forwards Martin Pospisil were on the ice with the main group yesterday.

It was Bahl’s first skate with his teammates.

Caleb Kerney of the Hockey News: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblach said that defenseman Darnell Nurse has been cleared to play.

“He has been participating in every single drill. He has been physical, he feels well, (but) we need to be cautious and not putting him in the lineup and overextending him where he’s playing 25 minutes in the first game, 25 minutes the next night.”

Knoblach said that goaltender Calvin Pickard is coming along nicely and will practice with the team before they leave for Seattle on Wednesday.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy did the morning skate with the team yesterday. He’s been out since September 1st with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day now and will practice today and tomorrow. Their final preseason game is Friday.

Defenseman Jake Middleton is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens forward Patrik Laine will be out for two to three months with a sprained left knee. He doesn’t require surgery.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens defenseman David Reinbacher had surgery yesterday morning on his left knee and will be out for five to six months.

Marc Dumont: “Reinbacher didn’t get much out of his D+1 season with Kloten, and his D+2 is probably going to include zero official games. Hard not to worry about his overall development. It’s not being harsh toward the player, just the situation. Any player would struggle with that situation.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock has missed the past two days of practice due to an illness.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin left last night’s game. Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game that he was being evaluated. Laviolette did use the work “precautionary” at least once after the game.

Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris made his pre-season debut last night. He missed the final two months of last season with a shoulder injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators defenseman Artem Zub had been day-to-day with a lower-body injury returned to the lineup last night.

NHL.com: Senators forward Tim Stutzle left last night’s game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Arber Xhekaj and forward Brady Tkachuk left with an upper-body injury after fighting with Xhekaj. Defenseman Thomas Chabot left for precautionary reasons.

Arber Xhekaj was ejected from tonight's game for this hit on Tim Stützle.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson was on the ice and “had a really good day” according to coach Mike Sullivan.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forward Blake Lizotte were still being evaluated.

Pens Insider Scoop: Pens coach Sullivan on if Karlsson could be ready for opening night: “yeah, I’m confident. I think today was really encouraging. That’s a big step forward. The players of Erik’s stature, in my experience, they don’t tend to need as many reps to get up to speed.”

NHL.com: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini left last night’s game in the second period. He crashed hard into the boards, played one more shift before leaving.

Craig Morgan: Utah Hockey Club defenseman John Marino may not be ready for their season opener. Next week they should have a better idea of his availability.

November 1st is when Utah expects forward Nick Bjugstad to return.