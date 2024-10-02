NHL News: Salary Cap, CBA Taks, Senators, Lightning, and Devils

The preliminary salary cap estimate for next season is …

Pierre LeBrun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that their very, very estimate for the 2025-26 salary cap is $92.5 million.

Puck Pedia: “The max 5% increased as outlined in the CBA MOU would bring the cap to $92.4M. A $92.5M Cap is a 5.1% increase. Looks like they plan for revenues to exceed the threshold for the max 5% increase and acknowledge they would, at a minimum round it up a little, similar to this year.”

CBA talks to start in the new year

Pierre LeBrun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told the Board of Governors that after January 1st they plan to start CBA talks.

Senators and Lightning ownership notes from the Board of Governors

Elliotte Friedman: Michael Andlauer purchased 12% stake in the Ottawa Senators from George Armoyan Sr.

Jeff Vinik is selling the Tampa Bay Lightning to Doug Ostrover. It was approved at a $1.8 billion valuation. There won’t be any noticeable changes anytime soon.

The Columbus Blue Jackets won’t need to be cap compliant by October 7th like everyone else

Aaron Portzline: The NHL and NHLPA informed the Columbus Blue Jackets that they don’t have to reach the salary cap floor before October 7th when teams are required to submit their rosters for the 2024-25 season. There are two key point for the Blue Jackets.

#CBJ made a $2M signing bonus to Johnny Gaudreau in July, as per his contract. That money will be included in their salary cap figure. The league is waiving the Oct. 7 deadline to reach the floor of $65M, with the expectation they’ll get there in a “reasonable time.”

The Blue Jackets are about $1.4 million under the cap floor of $65 million according to Puck Pedia, and they can easily do that as GM Don Waddell is looking to add a veteran NHL forward in a trade or from the waiver wire.

The New Jersey Devils release Michael Hutchinson

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have released goaltender Michael Hutchinson from his PTO.