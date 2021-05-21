NHL Injuries: Flames, Red Wings, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, Capitals and Jets

Hailey Salvian: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that defenseman Chris Tanev was playing through a few broken ribs and a torn pec muscle. Tanev took a big hit from Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois (back on March 29th).

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a guy play through what he played through….that tells you a little bit about Chris Tanev”

Hit from Dubois on Chris Tanev. Tanev went right to the room, and is still not on the #Flames bench. Hanifin got 2 for roughing. No call on Dubois. pic.twitter.com/QzfRTYAa50 — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) March 30, 2021

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin expects to be ready for the start of next season. Larkin was injured on April 20th after a Jamie Benn crossed checked him in the neck.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup last night.

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that John Tavares was remaining in the hospital overnight. He was conscious and communicating well.

Jonas Siegel : Keefe: “It’s a big loss. It’s our captain. Good teams overcome these types of things. And that’s gonna be on us here now.”

TW: Upon further view, Tavares’ head knocks back after Perry’s leg hits the back of his head #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/0AHZC0aMVH — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 21, 2021

Tavares gives the thumbs up #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/v2CItM5PMp — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 21, 2021

Corey Perry discusses the collision with John Tavares. pic.twitter.com/wVp1q2HG0c — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2021

Kevin Woodley of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson said that he hyperextended his wrist back on March 1st. He played their next game but nothing since their morning skate on March 4th.

They were considering surgery but it is no longer required.

“It just needs time to heal,” he said. “We talked about maybe doing a surgery but the doctors made the right decision to rest. “It’s been very tough since I got injured. I didn’t think it would take this long. It’s still not 100 percent but just a little more rest and workouts in the summer and I’ll be good to go to next season.”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek missed last night’s game.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller (lower-body) took part in the teams’ optional skate. He had missed Game 3 on Wednesday.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that “there is a chance” that forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers return to the lineup for Game 2.

They will determine after their morning skate if they are ready.