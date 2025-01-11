NHL Injuries: Flames, Stars, Oilers, Senators, Penguins, Sharks, Utah, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Frank Seravalli: Initial imaging on Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary left knee showed no ACL or MCL damage. They are still assessing the knee and getting more medical opinions to figure out a timeline.

Calgary Flames: Zary doesn’t require surgery and will be out indefinitely.

Adam Kimelman: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment will be out for three to four weeks after having facial surgery from a puck he took to the face back on December 27th.

Coach Pete DeBoer: “Nose and facial area, wasn’t an orbital bone area. He had a lot of stuff going on there.”

TSN: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had knee surgery on Thursday and that will have four to eight weeks of recovery. He had been recovering from surgeries in the fall that would keep him out five to six months – abdominal surgeries to repair both abductors, two hernias, and two abdominal tears. He knee issue occurred a few weeks after his abdominal surgeries.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators forwards Michael Amadio and David Perron practiced in no-contact jerseys. Both won’t be available this weekend.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and Evgeni Malkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Coach Mik Sullivan: “Phil Tomasino skated on the injured ice this morning. Geno obviously joined our practice. The status of either guy hasn’t changed.”

Matt Komma: San Jose Sharks forward Klim Kostin left last night’s game after the first period with a lower-body injury. There was no update after the game.

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram was on the ice for their morning skate. He’s been out for 22 games with an upper-body injury.

NHL.com: Utah forward Dylan Guenther is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Coach Andre Tourigny when asked if Guenther’s injury was season-ending: “It’s long, but not that long.”

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson and goaltender Thatcher Demko returned to the lineup last night. Pettersson had been out for six games with an undisclosed injury, and Demko three games with back spasms.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren left early in the second period with an upper-body injury after a collision with Nick Suzuki.

Winnipeg Jets: Defenseman Dylan Samberg returned to the lineup last night. He’s missed 21 games with a lower-body injury.

