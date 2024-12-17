NHL Injuries: Flames, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Devils, Penguins, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar and forward Andrei Kuzmenko returned to practice. They were both out all last with injuries.

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist left last night’s game with three minutes left in the third with flu symptoms.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot was only on the ice for 15 minutes of practice. He missed their last game with a lower-body injury.

Forward Dylan Larkin (maintenance) didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Marco Kasper didn’t skate. He missed Saturday’s game due to an illness.

Ansar Khan: Talbot is hopeful for Friday.

Gerry Moddejonge: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman left in the second period but returned for the third with a full facemask after taking a puck to the face.

Gerry Moddejonge: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s game due to an illness.

New Jersey Devils: Coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Jake Allen is traveling with the team and is likely to return to the lineup.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen missed his second consecutive game due to an illness.

NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin traveled with the team on their two-game road trip and took part in their morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery: “So, now he’s back integrated with the group, he’s on the road. So, the next step would be him taking off that noncontact jersey and practicing full, which should get him into contact drills.”

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward David Gustafsson (no-contact) and Nikolaj Ehlers (regular jersey) were on the ice again. They are still day-to-day according to coach Scott Arniel.

