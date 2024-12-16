NHL Rumors: Spinning Out of Control in Buffalo

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on teams calling the Buffalo Sabres as their season spins out of control.

Kate Pettersen: “Well, you mentioned the word retool. And over in Buffalo, I think expectations where they’d be a little bit in a better situation right now than, than they are, and maybe a little more committed to that retool.

For Kevyn Adams, what could they be up to over there? What do you think that they’re going to be doing? Maybe it’s not right away, but maybe, you know, at some point in January, they’re going to be looking to make some moves.

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they’re a team that, you know, from an expectations perspective, thought they’d be in a lot better position than they are right now, towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They thought they would be a playoff contender, a wild card contender. That just hasn’t worked out for them, and they’re going to start looking at different options they are right now in terms of trying to improve.

And Kevyn Adams, for the last couple of weeks, has been scouring the market and trying to comb it and see what pieces may be available. But outside of potentially moving out some of his expiring contracts later in the season, Jason Zucker and a few others, he wants to act.

He wants to be in a position to improve his roster and his core now. This is you don’t want to get off the plot time for him and for the Buffalo Sabres. They need to start getting into playoff contention. That fan base deserves it as well. So we’re going to see what they end up doing.

There are, I think Darren Drager TSN reported the other day that they’re getting calls on Jack Quinn. We know Dylan Cozens is a point of interest and has been someone that teams have been poking around on since the summer.

I don’t know if they want to go in that direction, but if you want to make big bold moves, you’ve got to deal out big bold players. We could see some interesting stuff out of Buffalo later this season, if they can find a way to do our traditional your hockey trade. But it looks like it’s going to be a more impactful one if they can find the right pieces.

