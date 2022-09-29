NHL Injuries: Ducks, Flyers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Penguins and Wild

Trevor Zegras leaves early

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Trevor Zegras left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Flyers Sean Couturier doesn’t require surgery

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that Sean Couturier will not require surgery and is listed as week-to-week.

This is good news for Couturier. There is still no timeline though, which is concerning.

Flyers Cam Atkinson back practicing

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson (upper-body) practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Hurricanes Ryan Suzuki is out for the rest of training camp

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Ryan Suzuki is progressing but will likely be out for the remainder of training camp.

Brind’Amour said that Suzuki is “ramping up his skates in his workout” and could be ready in a little while.

Leafs lose another two defensemen

Luke Fox: The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled defensemen Carl Dahlstrom and Jordie Benn from last night’s game for precautionary reasons.

Healthy, Maple Leafs NHL-caliber defensemen are Morgan Rielly, T.J. Brodie, Mark Giordano, Justin Holl, and Victor Mete.

Leafs Adam Gaudette is back on the ice

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Adam Gaudette suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday but was on the ice yesterday.

Teddy Blueger getting evaluated

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Teddy Blueger is having an upper-body injury evaluated after leaving practice early.

Jeff Carter day-to-day, Kasperi Kapanen ill, and Kirill Kaprizov getting evaluated daily

NHL,com: Wes Crosby reports that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter is day-to-day is with an upper-body injury. Forward Kasperi Kapanen missed their morning skate with an illness.

Jessi Pierce reports Minnesota Wild forward Kiril Kaprizov took a shot off his ankle on Sunday and they are evaluating him daily.

“We’ll make sure we’re doing the right things,” Evason said. “In all honesty, I don’t think he’s scheduled to play again until the next home game.”

The Wild’s next home game is their season opener against the Rangers on October. 13th.