NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Panthers, Maple Leafs, and Jets

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will be out a bit with an upper-body injury.

“I’m not sure of the length of it, but it’ll be more than day-to-day. That’s all I can tell you right now.”

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Jack Drury was placed on the IR and defenseman Riley Stillman was recalled.

Walt Ruff: There is no change to Drury’s status. He didn’t practice yesterday. He’s eligible to come off the IR at any point.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin will return to the lineup tonight after missing the past 16 games with an upper-body injury.

Forward Ivan Ivan will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said they didn’t really have an update on forward Colin Blackwell, but he should be fine. He may have a broken nose.

The timeline for forward Mason Marchment could be similar to Matt Dumba‘s.

Dumba is getting close to returning and that his injury didn’t happen in a game.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (upper-body) skated yesterday but remains out.

Coach Paul Maurice on on Mikkola: “It’s not an injury we’re worried about becoming chronic. It’s more pain tolerance. That’s not even fair because he’d play with it. We need him to heal a little bit and then he’ll come back and won’t come out.”

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn’t practice yesterday due to an illness.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will miss his fifth straight game tonight with an upper-body injury. He was on the ice for 30 minutes of yesterday’s 45-minute practice. Coach Craig Berube yesterday:

“It was good to see Auston out there skating with us, so that was a good sign. I think everybody was excited about him being out there too. Tomorrow he will not play, but he did a good job in practice today, I thought. I think he feels pretty good, so we will just go from there. That’s all I’ve got for you on that.”

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg was on the ice in a no-contact jersey taking shots at goaltender Connor Hellebuyck

