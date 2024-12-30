NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Edmonton Oilers

Three veterans the Detroit Red Wings should consider moving

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: The Detroit Red Wings playoff hopes are fading and they should look at moving out some a few veterans ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 7th.

Patrick Kane – 36-year-old pending UFA with a full no-trade clause. He controls where he wants to go. He’s not having a great offensive season but only carries a $4 million cap hit. He may net a mid-round pick or a slightly better-than-average prospect.

Vladimir Tarasenko – The 33-year-old has another year left at $4.75 million and a full no-trade clause. His offense has dried up in Detroit and GM Steve Yzerman may take anything to move the contract. Yzerman may have to retain salary or add a sweetener.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues

Cam Talbot – The 37-year-old only carries a $2.5 million salary cap hit for one more year and a .908 save percentage is pretty respectful. Yzerman might be able to get a decent pick or prospect from a contender looking for depth.

Some trade deadline options for the Edmonton Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman told the Athletic at the end of November that they’d start to narrow their focus around Christmas time on the type of player/defenseman they’d like to add.

The Oilers need to upgrade on the blue line. There is the sense that the Oilers would be interested in adding a left-handed defenseman who can also play on the right side. Potential options are Bowen Byram (Sabres), Olli Maatta (Utah), Mike Matheson (Canadiens), Marcus Pettersson (Penguins) and Ivan Provorov (Blue Jackets).

Depending on how they deploy their current forwards, a right-handed center might be another area they look at. Yanni Gourde (Kraken) might be a fit.

There doesn’t seem to be a need to bring in someone like Taylor Hall (Blackhawks). Patrick Kane isn’t having a great season in Detroit.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Buffalo Sabres

A cheap, depth goaltender, like Jonathan Quick (Rangers), could be an option if they are okay with rostering three goalies to close out the season. The price to acquire, and the cap hit of trading for someone like John Gibson seem to be too high.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.