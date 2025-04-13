NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Islanders, Blues, Leafs, Canucks and Jets

Kurt Dusterberg: Caroline Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower back) and forward Taylor Hall (rest) didn’t play in yesterday’s game.

Dan Greenspan: Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood missed last night’s game with an illness.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog, who is in the AHL on the conditioning stint.

“Also tonight, Gabriel Landeskog is playing back-to-back for Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. Landeskog made his return after three years last night. He did say after the game he’d have to wait to see how he felt today to judge the possibility of playing evening, he said he’s okay to go and he is taking warm-ups for the game that starts in about 15 minutes.

The best possible news for Landeskog as well is that he was supposed to play about 10 minutes last night, he ended up playing closer to 15. So it was a good first note. But I have been caution Ron, there is still a long way to go here.”

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment missed last night’s game due to an illness. Defenseman Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell were given maintenance days.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

Ron Maclean: “This sounds like a bad story for the Edmonton Oilers.”

Friedman: “Well, look, it is. I mean, there’s no other way to say it. It’s a big challenge for their playoff hopes, and the Oilers are bracing for the possibility that Mathias Ekhom could be out for the season. Just a pretty innocuous looking play that Ekhom suffered night, and immediately the news after the game was it wasn’t good.

There’s no, they haven’t said anything officially yet, because I still think they’re trying to determine the exact recovery period. That’s number one. Number two, there’s no confirmation on the exact injury, although there’s been some rumbling that it’s not the same one that he came back from to play in this particular game. But they are preparing for the potential, worst possible scenario, as that is, he might not play the rest of this year.

So we’ll, I think they’ll wait until they get the exact follow-ups from their doctors to say what the expected timeline is, but they are definitely preparing for the possibility he won’t play the rest of this year.”

George Richards: The Florida Panthers healthy scratched forward Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. They aren’t injured.

Dan Greenspan: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte returned to the lineup after missing the past nine games with an upper-body injury

Kevin Woodley: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon didn’t play last night after he took a puck to the throat on Friday in Calgary.

Adam Kimelman: New York Islanders forward Pierre Engvall needed help off the ice with just over three minutes left in the third. He remained on the bench but didn’t take another shift.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Colton Parayko returned to the lineup last night.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort left last night’s game in the third period after a fight with Yakov Trenin. There was no update on Forbort after the game.

Bruce Miles: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left last night’s game in the second period after a collision with a linesman. They’ll evaluate him today before they return back to Winnipeg.

