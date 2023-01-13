NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Oilers, Islanders, Rangers, Blues, Leafs, Canucks and Golden Knights

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury. It’s not related to the Achilles injury he had.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury retroactive to January 3rd.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks Kane on whether his injury, which is rumored to be a hip issue, is related to the one issue that has been nagging him for years: “Not exactly the same issue, but there’s different things around that area that have caused problems. It’s not bad. It’s in a pretty good place as of today.”

Darren Dreger: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane‘s timeline to return keeps changing, and in a good way for the Oilers. He could be back as early as January 19th or the 21st.

Stefan Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech took part in their optional skate yesterday. His first time back with the team.

Forwards Kyle Palmieri and Ross Johnston were also on the ice. Palmieri has missed their past 12 games and 23 of 24 games with an upper-body injury.

Coach Lane Lambert on Pelech.

“Well, he’s getting closer. Whatever that closer might be, now that he’s back on the ice. So it’s a big step for us.”

Lambert on Palmieri.

“He’s doing everything, and he just needs to feel confident and comfortable that he’s ready to play, and that’s getting closer.”

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Julien Gauthier left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues injuries: Nick Leddy (upper-body). On the IR: Robert Bortuzzo (lower-body), Logan Brown (upper-body), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Ryan O’Reilly (broken foot). On the LTIR: Torey Krug (lower-body), Scott Perunovich (shoulder), Marco Scandella (hip).

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Auston Matthews is “improving daily.” The Leafs aren’t saying much about the injury. Keefe when asked if the nagging injury is affecting his shot as he’s shooting only 11.6 percent.

“I’m not going to answer any questions about any of that kind of stuff.”

Elliotte Friedman said that it’s not long-term, not related to Jamie Benn‘s cross-check back in October and that a hand injury shouldn’t be ruled out.

Vancouver Canucks: GM Patrik Allvin said that forward Tanner Pearson had a second hand surgery on Wednesday and he will be out for the season. Pearson had a setback and needed another surgery.

Vancouver Canucks: Pearson had his first hand surgery in November.

Patrick Johston of the Vancouver Province: Pearson has now had his third procedure done on his broken hand. Defenseman Luke Hughes isn’t thrilled with how things have gone for Pearson.

“I feel bad for him. I mean, it wasn’t handled properly and you know, it’s not really a good situation he’s got there and hopefully he’s going to be alright.”

After three procedures in three months, will there be long-term concerns for him?

Owen Krepps: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left last night’s game early.