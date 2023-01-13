NHL Rumors: For Joel Armia’s trade value to increase, he needs to….

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has to be more consistent if he’s to have any trade value

TSN: David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN 690 says Joel Armia could draw interest from other teams but his contract could be a factor in what the Canadiens get.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: When the Canadiens went to the Stanley Cup Final, Armia was fantastic on the 4th line with Corey Perry and Eric Staal. He was very effective and how much more of this we will have to see before we see Armia generate interest in the trade market?

Pagnotta: “Well, you want to see consistency. It is not necessarily a matter of continuously scoring, yeah that is nice, but that is from an individual perspective. It is good he is doing that lately. But that doesn’t necessarily he is going to put all his efforts into scoring. It is going to be him feeling more confident in his overall game.

You need little positives when you are going through a negative season. And yeah he has had to battle some injuries. He has missed some time. His minutes have been decent and with this team going through this process of its rebuild, you want to find some positive through a tough year especially individually.

For him, with a few more years left on his deal, two to be exact if he continues to play confidently and he is out there playing strong defensively shutting dowing the opposition and contributing on occasion. From an offensive side of things, he would certainly draw interesting providing he continues to do that.”

Pagnotta went on to say there was interest in Armia in the offseason however things changed. While there could be interest, Armia’s contract could a deterrent to some teams looking to add players.