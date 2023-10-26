NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Wild, Penguins, and Sharks

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce will be out two to four weeks after having surgery on Tuesday to repair a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Pesce: “Bad news there. I was hoping we would say, ‘Hey, he’s a day or two away,’ but that’s definitely not the case. I can’t tell you more than that. It’s not what we had hoped.”

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour said yesterday that goaltender Frederik Andersen could be ready to return tonight: “I’m anticipating he’ll give us the go tomorrow, and if he does, we’ll put him in.”

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour yesterday on the possibility of Andrei Svechnikov playing tonight: “When he gives us the green light, we’ll definitely chuck him in there. We’re counting the days. Whether it’s tomorrow or the next game, I think we’re definitely right around the corner.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov (back) was activated of the IR. The Blue Jackets assigned him to the AHL.

Minnesota Wild: The Wild put defenseman Jared Spurgeon on the LTIR.

Michael Russo: Wild forward Freddy Gaudreau didn’t travel with the team. He’s out with an upper-body injury.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic has a lower-body injury and forward John Ludvig is out with a concussion.

: The Penguins put Nedeljkovic on the IR. Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan on Ludvig: “He’s been diagnosed with a concussion. We will see how that goes, I’m not sure I can give you a status other than that.”

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov will be out for a while with a broken finger.

“It’ll be a while,” head coach David Quinn told San Jose Hockey Now this afternoon at Amalie Arena. “I don’t have a hard date, but it’ll be a while.”

The Sharks are already without top centers Logan Couture and Mikael Granlund.

“A guy that we’re counting on to be one of our top-six forwards, contribute offensively,” Quinn said of Barabanov, who has struggled to start this season with zero points through six games. “When you’re missing him, a guy like that, three guys like that, throw him in the equation with and Granlund?”

The Sharks are 0-5-1 to start the season.