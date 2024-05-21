NHL Trade News: Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Acquire Ryan McDonagh

We have a trade to announce the day before the Conference Finals begin in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning are re-acquiring defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Nashville Predators.

The Lightning are getting McDonagh and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Trade details: To Tampa: D Ryan McDonagh, 2024 4th RD pick

To Nashville: 2025 2nd RD pick, 2024 7th RD pick https://t.co/INMeQyPKNK — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 21, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning were going to be a team to watch this summer because of free-agent Steven Stamkos. Stamkos is due a new contract. In addition, defenseman Victor Hedman is due a new contract extension.

The acquisition of McDonagh makes the summer even more interesting, especially surrounding the Lightning. The Predators are not retaining money on McDonagh’s $6.75 million salary cap hit. There are two years left on his deal.

However, the Predators have a salary cap hit of $5.55 million this season and $6.55 million next two seasons for the Matt Duchene buyout.

Sorry Duchene buyout cap charge next season is $5.55M. It goes to $6.55M the year after that. But the point is, the Preds have to account for that. https://t.co/5QrX5LWyHp — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2024

The Lightning now have a little over $5 million in cap space, and Stamkos needs a new deal. There is no rush in the eyes of Lightning GM Julien BriseBois to sign Hedman. Stamkos is the priority.

Tampa Bay now has just a little over $5M for next season. Either Tampa is going to be real busy this offseason, or free agency just got a whole lot more interesting. — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 21, 2024

The Predators have done an excellent job with these trades.

Marco D’Amico: The Nashville Predators paid the price of Philippe Myers, Grant Mishmash, and a 4th-round pick to rent Ryan McDonaugh. They then got a 2nd + a 7th for their trouble.

Predators GM Barry Trotz: “This trade adds to our already deep corps of draft picks over the next two NHL Drafts and allows us to continue to make tweaks and improvements to our team during the offseason. We want to make decisions that help us build on the success we had in the 2023-24 season by giving us as many weapons as we can get, whether it’s younger players on our roster, more impactful draft choices or salary cap flexibility.”

The Predators are shedding about $7 million in salary for the next two years for a player who will turn 35 and has a history of injuries.

The Lightning wanted to add a top-4 D this summer. Going the UFA route likely would have meant more term than Tampa wanted to go to. So 2 years left on McDonagh deal made sense for the Bolts and obviously they know the player well. Will be a popular move in Bolts dressing room. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2024

However, McDonagh did it for the Predators during the 23-24 season. He was also a crucial member of the Stanley Cup Championship teams in 2020 and 2021.

Wow. Didn’t expect that. Ryan McDonagh played great 2023-24 season with Nashville to be honest. https://t.co/L0W1zH1EmN pic.twitter.com/r0wfwS7AJS — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) May 21, 2024

All eyes will be on what the Lightning and Predators do next this offseason.

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs still going on, the off-season has begun for the rest of the league.