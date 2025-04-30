NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Stars, Wild, Devils, Blues, Lightning, and Jets

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate. Goaltender Spencer Martin was on the ice in his spot.

Mike Morreale: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Andersen was day-to-day and wouldn’t say any more.

Kurt Dusterberg: Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left last night’s game after being cut above his eye from a high stick.

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that things are status quo with defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson.

NHL Injuries: Tuesday the 29th

Sarah McLellan: Forward Marcus Johansson returned to the lineup last night from a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild PR: Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson didn’t come out for the third period last night due to an illness.

Gabriel Trevino: New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said he knew after Game 1 that defenseman Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon would be out for the series.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker didn’t practice yesterday and is considered day-to-day. He won’t play in Game 5. He left Game 4 with just over four minutes left in the third after falling awkwardly while trying to avoid a hit.

Diandrea Loux: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Brandon Hagel will be out tonight for Game 5.

“He is not playing tomorrow so there it is and you know why.”

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that forward Nikolaj Ehlers (lower-body) was skating on his own while the team was in St. Louis.

Ehlers will take part in their morning skate today and will be wearing a no-contact jersey.

NHL Rumors: Has Quinn Hughes Put the Vancouver Canucks on Notice?

Arniel said that Ehlers is still “a ways away.”

Ken Wiebe: When asked if Ehlers will be upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day, Arniel said that he wouldn’t go there just yet.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.