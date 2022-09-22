NHL Injuries: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Coyotes, Oilers, Kings, and Senators

Injured Maple Leafs

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas updates on some of their injured players.

Forward Mikhael Abramov is not at training camp because of back injury.

Goaltender Joseph Woll has a shoulder injury.

Forward Pierre Engvall will have his foot/ankle injury re-evaluated on October 3rd.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren will be out for six weeks after having hernia surgery.

Injured Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman updates on some of their injured players.

Andrew Copp will be back the first week of the season after having offseason abdominal surgery.

Jake Walman is expected to return in mid-November.

Robby Fabbri and Mark Pysyk are expected to return in the new year.

Chase Pearson is out indefinitely for personal reasons.

Jakob Chychrun had two offseason surgeries

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun said he had two offseason surgeries – one on his wrist and one to remove some bone spurs from his ankle. There has been no timetable set for his return to the ice.

Slater Koekkoek is not in Oilers camp

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Slater Koekkoek isn’t in training camp. He is hopeful to join the team in the future but is working on his mental well being.

Mike Smith fails his physical

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers GM Ken Holland said that goaltender Mike Smith has failed his physical and has returned to B.C. He will be placed on the LTIR.

The Kings activate Drew Doughty and Sean Walker

Cap Friendly: The Los Angeles Kings have activated Drew Doughty and Sean Walker from the Injured Reserve.

The Kings have $496,666 in projected salary cap space with 22-man roster and two injured.

The Senators activate Shane Pinto

Cap Friendly: The Ottawa Senators have activated forward Shane Pinto off the IR. He had been on the IR since November 14th, 2021.