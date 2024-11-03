NHL Injuries: Red Wings, Islanders, Penguins, Blues, Canucks, and Capitals

Sam Stockton: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Motte wasn’t ready to return and needs a little more time.

Stefen Rosner: The New York Islanders will be without Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech for four to six weeks.

Barzal suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday. Pelech took a puck to the face on Friday.

Defenseman Mike Reilly needed help off the ice on Friday and is listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov has an upper-body injury and wasn’t on the ice on Saturday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Bryan Rust was skating on his own yesterday for the first time since he suffered the injury on October 26th. He’s week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg left last night’s game in the second period with a right leg injury. His knee bent awkwardly after a Maple Leafs Mitch Marner landed on his leg. Coach Drew Bannister didn’t have an update after the game. Broberg will be further evaluated today.

Similar to the recent Lazar injury but not as severe for Broberg Still, possible injuries with this mechanism include: ◼️Torn MCL (time off depends on grade)

◼️Torn ACL (5+ months out)

◼️Torn meniscus (4-6 weeks if trimmed, 4+ months if repaired) Can be just one or even all 3 https://t.co/r1zz6uWylm — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) November 3, 2024

Province Sports: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice before practice on Friday.

Capitals PR: The Washington Capitals have placed defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the IR and recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio.