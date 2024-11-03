NHL Injuries: Red Wings, Islanders, Penguins, Blues, Canucks, and Capitals
Sam Stockton: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Motte wasn’t ready to return and needs a little more time.

Stefen Rosner: The New York Islanders will be without Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech for four to six weeks.

Barzal suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday. Pelech took a puck to the face on Friday.

Defenseman Mike Reilly needed help off the ice on Friday and is listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov has an upper-body injury and wasn’t on the ice on Saturday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Bryan Rust was skating on his own yesterday for the first time since he suffered the injury on October 26th. He’s week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg left last night’s game in the second period with a right leg injury. His knee bent awkwardly after a Maple Leafs Mitch Marner landed on his leg. Coach Drew Bannister didn’t have an update after the game. Broberg will be further evaluated today.

Province Sports: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice before practice on Friday.

Capitals PR: The Washington Capitals have placed defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the IR and recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio.