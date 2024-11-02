NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Islanders, Wild, Blues, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov (upper-body) returned to the lineup last night. He’d been out all season with an upper-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Motte could be cleared to play today.

Helene St. James: Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko was back on the ice after being out with the flu.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal returned to Long Island due to an upper-body injury. He’ll be meeting with doctors and then they’ll come up with a timetable.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman returned to the lineup after missing the past five games.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues Kasperi Kapanen (upper-body) was on the ice yesterday.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) and forward Connor Dewar (shoulder) were sent the AHL on a LTIR conditioning loan. They can stay there for up to six days and three games.

Derek Van Diest: Vancouver Canucks Dakota Joshua was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer and underwent surgery back in September. He has started practicing and hopes to return soon.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling better every day,” Joshua said. “Obviously it’s been a tough road to get back in the mix, but it’s going good and I’m just happy to be back out there and getting after it with the guys.”