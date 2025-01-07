NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Wings, Panthers, Wild, Habs, Devils, Sens, Sharks, Leafs, Canucks, and Knights

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Valeri Nichushkin will travel with the team on their three-game road trip and is “projected to play” at some point during the trip.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings defensemen Jeff Petry and Justin Holl didn’t practice yesterday.

Helene St. James: Petry was being evaluated yesterday for an undisclosed injury and won’t be in the lineup tonight. Holl should be good to go.

George Richards: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad took part in their morning skate but didn’t play. Defenseman Niko Mikkola also skated in the morning but didn’t play. He’s missed their past five games with an upper-body injury.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov (lower-body), and defensemen Jared Spurgeon (lower-body) and Zach Bogosian didn’t practice.

Defenseman Jake Middleton and forward Jakub Lauko were on the ice for practice.

Jessi Pierce: The Wild placed Spurgeon on the IR.

J-F Chaumont: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and defenseman David Savard missed their third game in a row.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Darren Brown: New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula will be out for several weeks with a sprained ankle.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker was helped off the ice during practice after taking a hit behind the net from Zack Ostapchuk and hit the boards. He wasn’t able to put any weight on his left leg.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic is out with a knee injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators defenseman Nick Jensen returned to practice after missing Sunday.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture has been around the team and hasn’t been ruled out for the season but he’s still aways away from returning to any on-ice activities.

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman Jake McCabe on the IR retroactive to January 5th.

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson practiced but wasn’t ready to return last night.

Sean Farrell: Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes returned after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Sean Farrell: The Canucks put forward Dakota Joshua on the IR retroactive to January 3rd. Goaltender Thatcher Demko took the morning skate but didn’t dress last night. He left last Thursday’s game with back spasms.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy returned to practice yesterday in a no-contact jersey. He’s been out for the past eight games with an upper-body injury.