NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Rangers, Penguins, and Maple Leafs

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin missed last night’s game. Forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson are close to returning. Greenway is likely ahead of Samuelsson.

Bruce Miles: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez left yesterday’s game in the third period after taking a deflected shot to the side of the face. He’s “might miss some time.” according to head coach Anders Sorensen.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek left yesterday’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury. Coach Sorensen said “he’ll be out for a little bit.”

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings goaltenders Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon will be out for at least their next two games.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Brett Berard said his injury occurred from a big hit he took last weekend in Montreal. He’s made progress but it didn’t sound like he’d be ready today.

“I’ve tried to be available. I mean, I’ll try to play through anything. I’m here, but ultimately, it’s not my decision. It’s what the docs say and what the trainers say.”

Dan Rosen: Rangers newly acquired defenseman Urho Vaakanainen practiced in a no-contact jersey. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury that he suffered on Friday.

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs put defenseman Jake McCabe on the IR with an upper-body injury retroactive to November 30th and activated forward Max Pacioretty from the LTIR.