NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Predators, Devils, Wild, Flyers, Canucks, and Capitals

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Lance Lysowski : Thompson took a Charlie McAvoy shot off the wrist.

: Thompson took a Charlie McAvoy shot off the wrist. Elliotte Friedman : Sabres coach Don Granato said that Thompson is going to miss “significant time.”

: Sabres coach Don Granato said that Thompson is going to miss “significant time.” Heather Engel: It’s the upper-body injury that will keep Thompson out. He suffered a cut in the lower body but played through it last night.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Jack Roslovic on the IR as he’ll be out for four to six weeks with a fractured ankle.

SporstDay Stars: Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley is listed as day-to-day.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown said “I’m definitely close.”

Jason Gregor : Brown could be available for tonight.

: Brown could be available for tonight. Cap Friendly: “ Brown is one game away from earning a $3,225,000 games played bonus. Because the #LetsGoOilers are so close the cap, any spillover from that bonus that can’t be covered by their remaining cap space at the end of the season will result in a bonus overage penalty in 24-25.”

Daily Faceoff: Nashville Predators forward Thomas Novak is out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Emily Kaplan: The New Jersey Devils aren’t ruling out Jack Hughes for Thursday but there’s a good chance that he returns on Saturday. Hughes is likely fighting to get back for Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau will take contact during practice on Friday and they’ll see how he feels after their morning skate on Saturday to determine if he’ll come of the LTIR for Sunday’s game.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart was practicing. He’s missed three games with a mid-body injury and two due to an illness.

Jordan Hall: Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Jordan Hall: Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom practiced as well. He’s on the IR after getting injured during his conditioning stint.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers defenseman Marc Staal practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Charlie O’Connor: Thursday marks the four-week mark for Staal since his injury. His timetable was four to six weeks.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy didn’t practice yesterday.

Jeff Paterson: Soucy is out ‘week-to-week.’ Tyler Myers had a day off and should be ready for their next game.

Ethan Cadeaux: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Joel Edmundson, and forward Anthony Mantha who missed last night’s game but are “close” to returning to the lineup.

Tarik El-Bashir: Mantha was still in a no-contact jersey, van Riemsdyk and Edmundson shed theirs.

Winnipeg Jets: Forward Rasmus Kupari left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.