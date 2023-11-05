NHL Injuries: Sabres, Canadiens, Rangers, Senators, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was put on the IR and will miss at least a week.

Mike Harrington: Sabres forward Dylan Cozens is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

TSN 690 Montreal: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak returned to the lineup for his first game of the season

Arpon Basu: Canadiens forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard missed last night’s game and remains out with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: There hasn’t been any official word from the New Jersey Devils but it’s looking like they avoided the worst-case scenario with Jack Hughes. He will still miss time.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t say if Igor Shesterkin would miss his next start but added:

“He was banged up just coming out of the game. We made the decision to recall Louis. This was always Quick’s game to start…the fact that we have Domingue here. We’re going to play that and just give Shesty a break and some rest.”

Jessi Pierce: Shesterkin was held out of last night’s game a precaution with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic “won’t play any time soon.” Kastelic is out with a high ankle sprain.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen missed last night’s game what an upper-body injury.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs put defenseman Timothy Liljegren on the LTIR.

Elliotte Friedman: Liljegren has a high ankle sprain.

Matt Weyrich: Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty skated for the second time since his right Achilles procedure.