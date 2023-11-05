NHL Rumors: 2025 World Cup? Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens

A 2025 World Cup? Well sort of

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that there is talk about a smaller version of the World Cup that only includes NHL players in 2025. They could be looking at something between the Super Bowl and March Madness.

The Boston Bruins could eye some Calgary Flames … eventually

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: So contract extension talks between the Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin have been halted.

Sportsnet Eric Francis said that Flames could be heading toward a retool.

“Not a tear-it-down rebuild as most are clamoring for, but a significant re-tooling that would almost certainly involve trading the aforementioned Flames pillars.”

Both Lindholm and Hanifin have interested the Boston Bruins in the past. The Bruins may not be ready to make any big trades just yet though. They’ve currently got $687,500 in cap space but that number shrinks to $187,500 when Milan Lucic is not on the LTIR.

Lindholm carries a $4.8 million cap hit and Hanifin comes in at $4.95 million. Aside from cap issues, the Bruins don’t have a first-round pick this year or any blue-chip prospects. They likely aren’t ready to give up a key roster player and a prospect like Matt Poitras or Mason Lohrei.

The Montreal Canadiens could have some decisions to make with Sean Monahan

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are playing above expectations and Sean Monahan has played a big role in that.

He’s only on a one-year deal with a $1.95 million cap hit. Do the rebuilding Canadiens consider moving him at the trade deadline for more assets or do they look to extend him?

If Monahan keeps his play up, and with the salary cap rising, could he play himself into another $6 million deal on the open market? Could the Canadiens get something done under $5 million?

Could the Canadiens get at least first-round pick or an equivalent prospect?

If the Canadiens aren’t in the playoff race at the trade deadline, they may have some tough decisions.