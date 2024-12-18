NHL Injuries: Sabres, Canes, Blackhawks, Wild, Preds, Devils, Rangers, Lightning, Leafs, and More

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was on the ice for the Sabres morning skate.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury will be out for at least four weeks after having hand surgery.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said that goaltender Petr Mrazek is “real close” to returning and on defenseman Seth Jones “hoping he’s going to return here shortly. Day by day kind of right now.” Jones skated yesterday.

Mario Tirabassi: Mrazek was on the ice for an hour before practice and then stayed on for the start of practice.

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno returned to practice. He missed their last game with an illness.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin was on the ice for practice yesterday. He’s missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.

Max Herz: Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. He’s been out for about two and a half weeks.

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and Roman Josi were also on the ice.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Curtis Lazar returned to the lineup last night.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat traveled with the team and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Colin Stephenson: The New York Rangers have activated defenseman Urho Vaakanainen off the IR and assigned defenseman Connor Mackey.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson was put on the IR.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek was hit with a puck in the head while sitting on the back. He left the game.

Curtis Pashelka: There was no update after the game.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa was back on the ice after missing the past three games with a skate cut.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman returned to the lineup last night. He’s missed their two previous games.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman J.J. Moser is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf will return to the lineup tonight. He’s been out with a lower-body injury since November 16th.

TSN: Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz will be out for four to six weeks after he has a procedure on his knee. GM Brad Treliving:

“He’s going to have a procedure to have that removed. It’s not a repair or anything of that nature but they are going to remove that loose body, it looks like a little pebble. … I would anticipate we are looking in the 4-6 week range, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

