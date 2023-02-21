NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders and more

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Kale Clague left yesterday’s practice early. He had trouble getting off the ice and limped back to the room.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone could be out for a while. He had a boot on his foot and was on crutches.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (ocular dysfunction) was on the ice for practice for the first time since the injury.

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice yesterday doing a light skate.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Joel Kiviranta: “Getting better. I think when he originally hurt it, we termed it week-to-week, so that 2-4 week window. We’re starting to come out the other end of that now, but until you see him at practice, he’s obviously not available, but getting better.”

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond didn’t practice yesterday. He’s missed the past five games with a lower-body injury.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway will be out for “about a month.”

PuckPedia: If Holloway had been while on the #LetsGoOilers NHL roster, he would be paid $135K while injured 30 days. Since he was injured in the AHL, he will be paid $13K while injured 30 days; $122K difference.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett wasn’t able to go yesterday.

David Dwork: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Bennett will “for sure” play on Friday. Maurice added that “there’s a chance” that Anthony Duclair plays.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach and Sean Monahan, and defenseman Chris Wideman didn’t practice yesterday.

Arpon Basu: Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be traveling with the team. Dach and Wideman won’t be traveling to start the road trip but could rejoin the team in Philadelphia.

Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders clarify that forward Mathew Barzal is more “week-to-week” and the is that he’ll be able to return at some point this season.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry returned to the lineup tonight.

Josh Getzoff: Penguins forward Ryan Poehling and defenseman Jan Rutta practiced in regular jerseys. Defenseman Mark Friedman was on the ice wearing a no-contact jersey.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that forwards Timo Meier (upper-body) and Tomas Hertl (personal reasons) weren’t able to go last night. Hertl will be able to play on Thursday.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill didn’t practice yesterday and taking a ‘bump’ during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was doing some work with their skating coach before practice today.

He took a puck to the head a while ago and the Capitals said he’ll be re-evaluated at the end of the month. They’ll determine his next steps then but he won’t be back for a while.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that forward Nikolaj Ehlers is good to go. Forward Cole Perfetti will be out with an upper-body injury.