NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Islanders, Senators, Flyers, and Maple Leafs

Buffalo Sabres PR: Forward Tage Thompson and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left yesterday’s game with lower-body injuries.

David Pagnotta: Calgary Flames forward Anthony Mantha will have surgery on his ACL on Thursday and is done for the season.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit was on the ice yesterday. Coach Luke Richardson didn’t have a timeline for his return.

Defenseman Alec Martinez will practice with the team on Wednesday and has been cleared to travel with the team.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that goaltender Alex Lyon (lower-body) skated before practice but there is no update on his status.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov said that he didn’t re-aggravate his injury in the Buffalo Sabres game but that he was using the game to test himself and the issue. He took/made a check, felt pain, and they all realized that he needs more time off.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto said that he’s going to be playing tonight.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale missed last night’s game. Coach John Tortorella said that Drysdale is a little “dinged up.”

Jackie Spiegel: The Flyers put Drysdale in the IR with an upper-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers forward Ryan Poehling returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Kevin Hayes was placed on the IR.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (upper-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

Terry Koshan : Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Matthews: “We want to make sure we get ahead of it and hopefully get it behind us once and for all. He will remain day to day. I would say he is doubtful for tomorrow, but he skated Saturday and Sunday so we’ll keep going down that path.”

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Craig Berube said that Matthews' issue is connected to the issue he dealt with in training camp.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has been placed on the IR.

Forwards Max Domi and William Nylander were given maintenance days.

David Pagnotta: “Good news on Pacioretty front, all things considered. Pulled hamstring will take a few weeks compared to anything torn, which could result in sitting for the season.”

Mark Masters: Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) was on the ice before practice. He played the Marlies (AHL) on Sunday on his LTIR conditioning stint.

David Alter: Leafs GM Treliving said that forward Calle Jarnkrok had a setback and is going to New York to see a specialist.