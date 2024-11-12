NHL News: Matt Benning, Kaapo Kahkonen, and Andreas Athanasiou on Waivers

Defenseman Matt Benning on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Matt Benning on waivers.

Jim Matheson: “Be interesting to see if a team makes waiver claim on ex Oiler Matt Benning as third pairing right D. He’s played 464 games and is fairly well priced at $1.25m AAV for this season and next. The second year may scare off some teams but right D are valuable.”

Matt Benning, acquired by TOR, is a bottom pairing defenceman. Apparently he’s feeling a bit shy. pic.twitter.com/vUhPpg5ZOB — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 30, 2024

Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche have placed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on waviers.

Corey Masisak: “Kaapo Kahkonen didn’t get much of a shot to claim a spot with the #Avs, but both of the other goalies have played better since he was claimed a month ago. The immigration stuff probably cost him at least one more start.”

Ken Wiebe: “Will be interesting to see if #NHLJets or another team puts in a claim for Kaapo Kahkonen. Would imagine the Jets would have some interest in having him for organizational depth if they put in the only claim and could send him to #MBMoose of #AHL“

Forward Andreas Athanasiou on waivers

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Andreas Athanasiou on waivers.

“If he clears, which is likely, it could be good for him to rediscover his game in Rockford, but also beneficial for Frank Nazar to play with someone with elite speed and higher offensive potential.”

Ben Pope: Athanasiou is unlikely to be claimed with his $4.25 million cap hit. He can’t crack the Blackhawks roster.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Athanasiou: “I just think with his injury last year that kept him out a lot of last year, he missed a lot of hockey then and unfortunately just not clicking on all cylinders yet this year, not in the lineup that much. He hasn’t really played a lot of games. So that was the message, if you get picked up, that’s probably good for you. That means you’ll be playing in the NHL. But if not, we need him to just go play some games and get his skill matched up with his confidence. This league is really not for that. That was that message.”

