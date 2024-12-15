NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Lightning, Capitals, and More

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been skating on his own and he’s going to need to practice with the team before he returns to the lineup.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and Devin Cooley was recalled on an emergency basis.

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith and defenseman Nils Lundkvist missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Florida Panthers: Forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s games due to an illness.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello and defenseman Jonas Brodin returned to the lineup yesterday. Zuccarello missed 13 games with a lower-body injury. Brodin missed eight games with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild: The Wild placed forward Jakub Lauko on the IR and recalled goaltender Jesper Wallstedt.

Callum Fraser: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson left last night’s game in the first period after crashing into the boards awkwardly. Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have an update after the game.

Max Miller: The San Jose Sharks placed forward Klim Kostin on the IR with an upper-body injury. He was injured in the second period of Thursday’s game.

Darren Brown: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

The Lightning placed J.J. Moser on the IR with an undisclosed injury.

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Bobby McMann from the IR and assigned forward Nikita Grebenkin to the AHL.

Kevin Woodley: After returning to the Vancouver Canucks lineup after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury, defenseman Derek Forbort missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin took part in their morning skate yesterday and was wearing a no-contact jersey. He worked with their skills coach before practice and then stayed on and did some drills. It’s not known yet if he’ll travel with the team on their road trip.