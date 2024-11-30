NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Wings, Kings, Wild, Leafs, and More

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Lafferty left yesterday’s game in the first period with an lower-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour said that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who is in concussion protocol, “looks fine and is feeling good.” His status for today is uncertain.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit will be out for six weeks after another knee procedure.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Oliver Kylington missed last night’s game. He’s back in Denver. There are no timelines for Kylington.

Taylor Baird: Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury after a collision along the boards.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov is out with an upper-body injury.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven is day-to-day.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon is still out with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Patrick Kane missed his third consecutive game.

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Akil Thomas on the IR.

Daily Faceoff Fantasy: Minnesota Wild forward Marat Khusnutdinov returned to the lineup yesterday.

Dave Hogg: New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forwards Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil missed yesterday’s game and remain day-to-day.

Andy Strickland: It looks like St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg is very close to returning to the lineup.

Andy Strickland: Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich will miss a little more time and it’s not something that is long-term.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews was skating with Matthew Knies and William Nylander at practice yesterday.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Craig Berube yesterday on Knies: “Hopefully he’ll be in tomorrow. We’ll see, but signs all point in that direction. He looked really good.”

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann (lower-body) didn’t practice.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Berube on McMann: “It’s hard for me to tell you exactly, because it’s how he’s going to feel day-to-day, right, but he’s out right now. I wouldn’t expect him back for a couple games.”

Belle Fraser: Utah Hockey Club defenseman Maveric Lamoureux missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek was still being evaluated yesterday.

Defenseman Derek Forbort is skating and is getting closer to returning to the lineup.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Victor Olofsson has completed his AHL conditioning loan and is back the team.

SinBin.vegas: Forward Mark Stone is skating but not practicing. He’s still considered day-to-day.