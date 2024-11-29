NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Sharks, Leafs, Canucks and Jets

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Rasmus Dahlin left practice for some maintenance and that it shouldn’t affect him for today.

Meghan Angley: The Colorado Avalanche have placed forward Miles Wood on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said that Cole Sillinger will be in the lineup tonight. Forward Yegor Chinakhov is questionable for tonight.

NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Wild, Predators, Sharks, Leafs and Golden Knights

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury but could return at some point during their three-game road trip.

“I’m feeling alright,” Hyman said following practice Thursday. “I’m obviously not playing right now so I’m getting better every day and just trying to get back out there. I don’t really have a timeline, I’m going on the trip and taking it day by day.”

San Jose Sharks PR: The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Barclay Goodrow on the IR and recalled forward Ethan Cardwell.

Max Miller: Sharks forward Mikael Granlund has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision.

Mark Masters of TSN: Bobby McMann was the latest Toronto Maple Leafs forward to be injured – he left Wednesday’s game. Coach Craig Berube said that McMann is day-to-day and needs more evaluation.

The Maple Leafs will practice this afternoon and that will give a better indication for Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

Also out for the Leafs are Max Domi (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), David Kampf (lower body) and Calle Jarnkrok (groin), and Ryan Reaves is suspended (two games left)

Irfaan Gaffar: It’s sounding like Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek is going to be a while with an upper-body injury.

At this time it doesn’t look like Hronek will need surgery.

Looks like Hronek got injured on this play late in the third period last night. ?: Sportsnet | NHL https://t.co/Nlc7dtFIiO pic.twitter.com/xSTqOxupIN — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) November 28, 2024

NHL Rumors: David Jiricek Saga And The Ottawa Senators

Mike McIntrye: Have asked about forward Mark Scheifele but the Winnipeg Jets aren’t saying anything. He’s not taking faceoffs and with each passing game, it’s apparent that there are a lot of going on with him. He’s not close to 100 percent.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.