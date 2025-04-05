NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Blues, Kraken, Leafs, and Jets

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris skated on his own yesterday and they are hopeful that he’ll be back before the end of the season.

Forward Tyson Kozak is out week-to-week with a hip strain. He may not get into NHL games, according to coach Lindy Ruff, but it’s possible he could get into some AHL playoff games.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov is being held out for precautionary reasons and they’ll find out more after their road trip.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn was on the ice for practice yesterday. (He missed Thursday’s game)

Sam Nestler: Benn is doubtful for today’s game against the Penguins due to a lower-body injury.

Dan Greenspan: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will be “out short-term” according to coach Kris Knoblauch. He won’t play today. Knoblauch expects him to be ready for the playoffs.

Forward Connor McDavid has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (undisclosed), and goaltender Stuart Skinner (head) are not with the team.

Forward Trent Frederic could return today.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and is out this weekend.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Maurice said that forward Nico Sturm was getting pushed during off-ice workouts yesterday and that he’ll be on the ice today. If things go well, he could be back next week.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Cody Glass has been dealing with a nagging issue for the past few weeks and has been playing through it. It got to the point where he needed to be rested further.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Matt Rempe is progressing but won’t say whether he’ll be able to play today.

Andrew Crane: Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad missed practice yesterday due to an illness.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said they were hopeful that Brady Tkachuk would have been able to skate yesterday, but he didn’t. It sounds like he is doubtful for this weekend.

St. Louis Blues: Blues forward Dylan Holloway is week-to-week with a lower-body injury that he suffered on Thursday night.

Lou Korac: Blues forward Alexandre Texier didn’t skate yesterday.

Emerald City Hockey: Seattle Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen was a full participant in practice yesterday. Forward Jaden Schwartz skated on his own. Both Tolvanen and Schwartz missed their last game.

Nick Barden: Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf and defenseman Jake McCabe will miss tonight’s game. Coach Craig Berube:

“Right now, I’d say day-to-day. I can’t really comment on that too much about how long it’s going to be.”

Craig Berube on when the Jake McCabe injury occurred: “I’m not sure when it happened to be honest with you. I really don’t know.” McCabe did take this hit on his final shift https://t.co/BZ4BvlJAYG — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 4, 2025

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson will “miss a little bit of time” with an upper-body injury after getting hurt in the first period of Wednesday’s game.

