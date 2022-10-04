NHL Injuries: Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins, Blues and Maple Leafs

Senators lose Cam Talbot for five to seven weeks

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot will be out five to seven weeks with an upper-body injury.

Brett Pesce leaves early

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Matt Grzelcyk is ahead of schedule

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is “slightly ahead of schedule.” He’s skating in a no-contact sweater, but Montgomery’s not sure for how much longer.

Ridly Greig didn’t practice

Ian Mendes: Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig doesn’t have any structural damage but is having a hard time walking around after blocking several shots on the weekend. He didn’t practice yesterday.

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Trevor Zegras is skating but is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Tyler Benson‘s injury could complicate the Oilers cap situation

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Benson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Puck Pedia: “ As a player on a 2-way deal who played <50 NHL GP last year, if Benson is injured to start season he’d carry a season opening IR cap hit of $585K. If he’s out short-term & not eligible for LTIR, this could complicate #LetsGoOilers ability to set opening roster & maximize LTIR”

Injured Penguins

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Jonathan Gruden and Taylor Fedun all skated yesterday and are all day-to-day.

Two injured ankles for the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Boris Katchouk has a left ankle sprain and will be out for four to six weeks. Forward Jujhar Khaira has a right ankle injury and is day-to-day.

An upper-body injury for Logan Brown

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Logan Brown suffered an upper-body injury on Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.

Injured Leafs take to the ice

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs fowards John Tavares (oblique) and Fraser Minten (wrist), and defenseman Timothy Liljegren (hernia) were on a separate rink skating yesterday.

Luke Fox: Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin said that his back is feeling good and there is a chance he could play this weekend.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Tavares and Liljegren skating: “Very preliminary and early for both of them. Just getting a feel for where they are at. Both guys are limited in how much they can move and rotate.”