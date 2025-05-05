NHL Injuries: Stars, Panthers, Wild, Devils, and the Jets

Taylor Baird of NHL.com: The Dallas Stars could get defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson back at some point in the second round, but it’s not certain, according to coach Pete DeBoer.

“I believe you’re going to see them both play in the second round, but I don’t know if it’s going to be Game 1 or Game 3 or Game 5. I consider them both day-to-day now, but there’s still some hurdles. It depends on when we start the series, how much time we have between now and Game 1. We’ll have a little better idea as we get closer.”

Robertson suffered a lower-body injury in the final game of the regular season and has been listed as week-to-week.

Heiskanen had knee surgery back on February 4th.

NHL News and Injuries: Saturday the 3rd

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk didn’t practice yesterday but will be in the lineup for Game 1 tonight. On Saturday, he worked out with their skill coach separately, then joined the team for their PP.

“That’s all by design,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “He had a heavy day in getting some of that conditioning and strength back. He is going to be in an every-second-day rotation now as we will be starting tomorrow.”

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek will have core muscle surgery to repair a sports hernia.

“It’s hard, I think,” Eriksson Ek said of a season’s worth of injuries that limited him to 46 regular-season games. “It’s part of it, but when it builds up like that, for sure it gets hard. Especially, I think also mentally you get drained having those nagging things. It’s no fun. Just going to try to get healthy and feel good.”

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic said that he’ll require knee surgery and will miss the start of next season.

“Still kind of sorting things out now. But it looks like I’m going to have to get surgery, and I’ll be out for a decent amount of time. I don’t anticipate I’ll be ready for the start of next year.”

They’ll need the swelling to subside over the next few weeks and then have the surgery.

Tracey Myers: Heading into the series, injured Winnipeg Jets players include forwards Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) and Rasmus Kupari (concussion).

Tracey Myers: Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury after taking hits from Oskar Sundqvist and Mathieu Joseph.

“We’ll find out once we get through all this craziness, see where everybody’s at tomorrow,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “We’ll do a roll call, check on him. Right now, obviously, he couldn’t play the rest of the game. We’ll just kind of move forward with him and everybody else.”

Josh Morrissey headed to the room after this Sundqvist hit.

pic.twitter.com/Bn5q3bFeIx — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 4, 2025

