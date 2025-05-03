NHL News and Injuries: Draft Lottery, Oilers, Rangers, Stars, Canadiens, Devils, and Lightning

NHL Draft lottery draw going live

Frank Seravalli: The NHL will be doing the 2025 NHL draft lottery on Monday, May 5th, and they’ll be doing it live in-studio for the first time.

The Edmonton Oilers sign Alec Regula to an extension

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Alec Regula to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

They picked up Regula off waivers despite him having a knee injury. The 24-year-old skated with the Oilers but didn’t play in any games for any team this season.

The New York Rangers extend Juuso Parssinen

Peter Baugh: The New York Rangers sign forward Juuso Parssinen to a two-year contract extension with a cap hit of $1.25 million.

The Rangers are left with about $8.4 million in cap space and RFAs Will Cuylle, K’Andre Miller, Matt Rempe, Adam Edstrom, etc.

NHL Injury notes

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson won’t be in the lineup for Game 7.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens Sam Montembeault left in Game 3 and didn’t play again. He suffered two torn muscles in his groin. He won’t need surgery.

Forward Patrik Laine fractured his finger in Game 2. He doesn’t require surgery. Laine said that he couldn’t hold onto his stick.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils injury updates.

Defenseman Brenden Dillon suffered a neck injury and is optimistic he’ll be ready for training camp. He was injured in Game 1 and was clear of a concussion.

Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic has a knee injury that might require surgery. He may not be ready for the start of next season. He was injured in Game 3.

Defenseman Brett Pesce suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler returned to the lineup, but he was still rehabbing/strengthening a lower-body injury.

There was no update on defenseman Luke Hughes.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said that he broke his right foot in Game 4 on Monday in the first period. He’s in a walking boot, and they’ll know more in the next few days. He didn’t practice on Tuesday and played in Game 5 on Wednesday.

GM Julien BriseBois said that forward Oliver Bjorkstrand suffered a left thigh compartment syndrome back on April 11th and there is no timetable for his return.

Other injuries include Anthony Cirelli (grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee), Yanni Gourde (broken finger), Nikita Kucherov (left hand) and Brandon Hagel (concussion).

