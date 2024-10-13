NHL Injuries: Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Predators, Penguins, Sharks, Leafs, and Capitals

Dallas Stars: Defenseman Matt Dumba last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He didn’t play in the second or third period. Coach Pete DeBoer said he’s day-to-day and will have some imaging done on Monday.

Dave Hogg: Detroit Red Wings forward Christian Fischer left last night’s game with an upper-body injury and there wasn’t an update after the game.

NHL.com: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov will be out for two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

“We think 2-3 weeks,” Maurice said. “That’s probably the right window on him. He’s a strong healer. He’s just a big powerful man. Puts a lot of torque on his joints. … He may play prior to that (Global Series) as well, but it may also take us that amount of time.”

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek left last night’s game in the second period after taking an elbow from Adam Larsson. They don’t know if he’ll be able to play in today’s game.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros returned and he made his first start of the season. He missed their home opener due to a lower-body injury.

David McCarthy: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust returned to the lineup after missing the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Macklin Celebrini on the IR and he’ll be out for at least seven days.

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares missed last night’s game due to an illness.

David Alter: Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll hasn’t been on the ice since Tuesday. Coach Craig Berube said he’s day-to-day and there is no timeline on his return.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury. Coach Spencer Carbery didn’t have an update after the game.