NHL Injury Notes: Avs, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Flyers, Sharks, Kraken, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz has a sprained ankle and will be out for a few weeks according to GM Joe Sakic.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and Blake Comeau have upper-body injuries and are not traveling with the team.

If Alexander Radulov isn’t ready to go, they’ll go with seven defensemen or call up a forward. Callups will be tricky given their cap situation.

Mike Heika: The Stars have put Comeau on the IR retroactive to October 7th. If the Stars need to call someone up they can.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have put forward Josh Archibald on the LTIR and forward Zack Kassian on the IR.

Edmonton Oilers: Kassian could be ready for Saturday according to coach Dave Tippett. Forward Devin Shore missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings forward Lias Andersson will miss their season opener tonight with a groin injury.

John Hoven: Don’t believe Andersson will be placed on the IR at this point.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Philadelphia Flyers have put forward Kevin Hayes on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: “The #Flyers had $43K Cap Space when they placed Hayes ($7.142M) on LTIR, giving them an LTIR pool & ability to exceed cap of $7.1M. After claiming MacEwen on waivers, have $6.3M Cap Space in LTIR Pool w/ 21 players (13F/6D/2G) + Morin IR.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Jeffrey Viel will be out for at least a month with a finger injury.

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have put forward Marcus Johansson on the IR with a lower-body injury. He was injured in Tuesday’s game.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian didn’t practice yesterday and there wasn’t an update. If he can’t go tonight, they may only have five defensemen. The Lightning don’t have any salary cap space to recall anyone unless they put someone on the LTIR.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Ilya Mikheyev has successful surgery yesterday.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser wasn’t able to go last night for their season opener.