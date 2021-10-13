NHL Injury Notes: Blackhawks, Panthers, Islanders, Senators, Flyers, Penguins, Canucks and Capitals

Blackhawks put two on the LTIR

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Andrew Shaw and Wyatt Kalynuk on the LTIR.

Surgery for Acciari

Erin Brown: Florida Panthers Noel Acciari had surgery for an upper-body injury according to GM Bill Zito. He suffered the injury during the preseason.

George Richards: Acciari was put on the IR. Though he’s expected to return soon, defenseman Kevin Connauton is on the IR.

Martin and Varlamov unlikely for their opener

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Matt Martin and goaltender Semyon Varlamov are going to travel with the team to Carolina but it’s unlikely that they’ll play in their season opener.

Murray sick

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray is sick with a non-COVID related illness.

Ailing Flyers Dmen

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen have missed their past three practices. Both could still be ready for their season opener on Friday.

Malkin to the LTIR and Crosby to IR

Rob Rossi: The Pittsburgh Penguins put forward Evgeni Malkin on the LTIR and put Sidney Crosby on the injured non-roster.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that it’s unlikely that Sidney Crosby plays on their road trip.

Boeser could play

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is traveling with the team to Edmonton. He’s skated the past couple of days and coach Travis Green is not ruling him out for their season opener.

Backstrom on the LTIR and Ovechkin skating

Tarik El-Bashir: The Washington Capitals have put forward Nicklas Backstrom on the LTIR. He’ll miss at least 10 games or 24 days. He’s been bothered by a nagging hip injury since last year.

Puck Pedia: Backstrom to the LTIR gave them $9.09 million on their LTIR pool. They recalled Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn and now have $7.59 million in LTIR space.

Tarik El-Bashir: Backstrom was on the ice yesterday. Coach Peter Laviolette said that Backstrom is progressing.

Samantha Pell: Capitals coach Laviolette said that Alex Ovechkin is skating and it’s a possibility that he’s able to go for their season-opener tonight.

