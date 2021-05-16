NHL Injury Notes: Blues, Avs, Penguins, Lightning, Golden Knights and Capitals

Three Blues on the COVID list

Sportsnet: St. Louis Blues forward David Perron was added the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list. Nathan Walker was added to the list on Friday. Jake Walman tested positive on Monday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon practiced yesterday in a full-contact jersey.

Adrian Dater: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that he expects MacKinnon and Brandon Saad to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Casey DeSmith is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Evgeni Malkin will be a game-time decision.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov have shown enough that they are ready to return to the lineup for Game 1.

Joe Smith: Lightning forward Brayden Point left practice a bit early yesterday. Coach Jon Cooper “He’s fine. No alarm bells.”

Joe Smith: Lightning coach Cooper on forward Barclay Goodrow: “We’re anticipating getting him back, we’re just not sure exactly when yet.”

Nick Cotsonika: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek will all be game-time decisions today.

Pacioretty and Martinez didn’t practice yesterday, Reaves and Nosek did.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie returned to the lineup from his lower-body injury.

Capitals PR: Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.