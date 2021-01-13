NHL Injury Notes: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Stars, Devils, and Canucks

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that forward David Pastrnak isn’t traveling with the team.

When the Bruins return from their road trip Sweeney “expects him to be fully integrated into practices.”

Steve Conroy: GM Sweeney said they expect that forward Brad Marchand will be back on the ice and in their lineup for their season opener. He had offseason hernia surgery.

Two Sabres day-to-day

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that forwards Curtis Lazar and Kyle Okposo are day-to-day.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander has been put on the LTIR with a knee injury.

Forward Zack Smith was put on the IR. He had just cleared waivers so that might need an explanation.

Scott Powers: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said that defenseman Brent Seabrook should start skating soon.

Bowman said that the organization will go into more detail soon as to why Seabrook has been out.

John Dietz: Bowman added that Seabrook wouldn’t see any game action for “a few weeks.”

Khudobin had COVID this offseason

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin said that he had COVID this offseason and dealt with it for three weeks.

Hischier to miss Devils opener

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nico Hischier will miss their season opener on Thursday.

Mike Morreale: Ruff on Hischier: “Nico is progressing. I actually talked to him on the way over to this interview and he’s doing well, but he’s not there yet. He hasn’t even skated yet, so not to tip my hat or anything, but he’s not close for opening night.”

COVID concerns for the Canucks

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: TSNs 1040 Matt Sekeres said the Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller was absent from practice on Tuesday for COVID-19 concerns. Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn is in a similar situation.

Canucks GM Jim Benning said on Sportsnet 650 on Tuesday that they would have more information . Benning added that neither player is available.

Miller has been staying with Benn. Miller practiced on Monday and Benn didn’t. Sunday’s Canucks practice was canceled and they late said it was a false positive.

If a player has a false positive they must have three negative tests for the three days following.

Forward Jayce Hawryluk has missed the past two practices with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Matthew Sekeres: “My understanding is that due to COVID-19 concerns, D Jordie Benn and F JT Miller will not be with the #Canucks for a couple of weeks. Both players are quarantining. Miller had been staying at Benn’s Vancouver residence”

Richard Zussman: “I am told one of these two players tested positive for COVID, then negative, then positive again and when tested a fourth time tested negative. The other is a close contact.”