NHL Injury Notes: Ducks, Coyotes, Flames, Avs, Stars, Panthers, Predators, Penguins and Canucks

Elliotte Teaford of the OC Register: Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray said that forward Sonny Milano is to be meeting with concussion specialist Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher in Detroit.

Forward Carter Rowney will be having an MRI on his right knee.

Milano, Rowney and defenseman Hampus Lindholm (fractured wrist) remain on the IR.

Craig Morgan: There was concern after Monday’s game that goaltender Darcy Kuemper could miss as much as four weeks.

: Kuemper is going to miss some time, at least the rest of their road trip, and likely longer. Craig Morgan: Kuemper is returning to Arizona to be further evaluated and they’ll get a better sense of the timeline after that.

Calgary Flames: Forward Sam Bennett did not practice yesterday and is day-to-day.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on injured Avs returning: “We’re going to get Nate back. That’s the only guy I’m convinced we’re getting back anytime soon.”

Adrian Dater: Avs coach Bednar suggests that defenseman Cale Makar could be out longer than they had originally expected.

Peter Baugh: Makar has been skating. Bednar on Makar: “There haven’t been any setbacks, but he hasn’t gotten information from trainers that he’ll be back imminently.”

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said last week that goaltender Ben Bishop and forward Tyler Seguin were four to six weeks away from returning depending on how training goes. Bishop had been expected to return in late March and Seguin in early April.

Mike Heika: Stars coach Rick Bowness said on Sunday that forward Alexander Radulov was probably a week away from returning. Radulov was practicing yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Anton Stralman skated after practice.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (IR) is with the team on their road trip. He is skating and making progress.

Alex Daugherty: Predators injuries.

Roman Josi (week to week)

Ryan Ellis (4-6 weeks)

Matt Duchene (3-5 weeks)

Juuse Saros (indefinite)

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Juuso Riikola and put forward Jared McCann on the IR retroactive to March 7th.

Vancouver Canucks: Coach Travis Green said that forward Elias Pettersson will be out for at least another week