NHL Injury Notes: Matthews, Toews, Kessel, Stalock, Islanders and Flyers

Auston Matthews is listed as injured as camp opens

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is listed as an injured player on their training camp roster.

He had wrist surgery in August and as of last week was still wearing a splint.

Avs don’t have a timetable on Devon Toews

Rick Sadowski: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on defenseman Devon Toews who had offseason shoulder surgery: “He’s going to miss some games at the start of the regular season. I don’t have an exact timetable for him…been skating, feeling great. He won’t be cleared for full contact until some time in the near future.”

Phil Kessel is out a couple of weeks

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that forward Phil Kessel has a foot injury and hopefully will be ready in two or three weeks. He had a walking boot on.

Alex Stalock is likely out this year

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that goaltender Alex Stalock is likely out for this season due to a COVID-related heart condition.

Puck Pedia: “With Stalock injured, it gives #Oilers more options to maximize LTIR pool to start year. Can submit opening roster w/ Stalock IR & Klefbom LTIR & build roster of 23 healthy players that’s as close to $4.167M over cap as possible & set LTIR pool. Then add Stalock to LTIR or do the opposite & start with Stalock LTIR & Klefbom IR & build roster of 20-23 healthy players that’s as close to $785K over cap as possible & set LTIR pool. Then add Klefbom to LTIR.”

Injured Islanders will be ready

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin had ankle surgery earlier in the offseason but will be ready for the start of the season according to GM Lou Lamoriello.

Arthur Staple: Islanders forward Anders Lee continues to make progress, has been cleared to skate, and will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau will also be ready for the start of the season.

Injured Flyers

Ryan Gilbert: Injured Philadelphia Flyers heading into training camp.

Kevin Hayes out 6-8 weeks (abdominal surgery)

Sam Morin out 6-8 weeks (right knee surgery)

Wade Allison out indefinitely (right ankle sprain)