NHL Injury Notes: Stars, Devils, Hurricanes, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Senators and Lightning

LTIR usage

Cap Friendly: “Less than 20 days into the season and already half the league (15 clubs) are using Long Term Injured Reserve in order to remain cap compliant.

Last season, a total of 18 teams used LTIR at some point in their season to remain cap compliant.”

Added to COVID list

Chris Johnston: Added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list are Andrej Sekera (Stars), Kyle Palmieri (Devils) and Sami Vatanen (Devils).

Injury notes on the Hurricanes, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild and Senators

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Petr Mrazek will undergo further evaluation today and will likely be having an MRI.

Avalanche PR: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Avs defenseman Erik Johnson missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (upper-body) and forward Tyler Bertuzzi (upper-body) missed yesterday’s game.

Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune: The Minnesota Wild put defenseman Matt Dumba on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Forward Marcus Foligno was added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list.

Forward Marcus Johansson missed yesterday’s game with an undisclosed issue.

Goaltender Alex Stalock remains out indefinitely with an upper-body injury,

“We support Marcus. Believe me, he’s done the right things. I talked to him this afternoon. Has no idea, as I’m sure a lot of people . But we’ll go through the protocol. We’ll do what we have to do. We’ll get him healthy. That’s the main thing, clearly, and then we get back him back to a position where he can compete for our hockey club.”

Wild players and staff were tested yesterday and results came back negative.

Forward Mats Zuccarello was moved to the LTIR.

Prospect Marco Rossi has returned to Austria to rest. He had complications from COVID-19.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot missed last night’s game.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Mitchell Stephens is out two months.