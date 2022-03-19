NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avalanche, Panthers, Canadiens, Senators, and the Golden Knights

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on the IR retroactive to March 12th.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Blackhawks place defenseman Connor Murphy (concussion protocol) on the LTIR retroactive to March 12th.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Gabriel Landeskog: “We don’t really have a timeline on him. He’s out long-term. We’re hoping that he will be able to get back by the end of the regular season and playoffs or sooner. It’s going to depend on how his rehab goes.”

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad need help getting off the ice and was not able to put pressure on the right leg.

.@FlaPanthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has to be helped off the ice after a rough collision early in the first period tonight. Wishing for the best for Eks. pic.twitter.com/xzpEJrQa1U — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) March 19, 2022

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forwards Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron weren’t on the ice yesterday.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto (AHL) missed last night’s game with a day-to-day injury and it was not deadline related.

Danny Webster: Pete DeBoer didn’t have the results of Jack Eichel‘s test but said he’s doubtful for tonight and that it is a “huge concern.”

Jesse Granger: Injured Vegas Golden Knights.

• Jack Eichel

• Mark Stone

• Max Pacioretty

• Robin Lehner

• Reilly Smith

• Alec Martinez

• Brayden McNabb

• Nic Hague

• Ben Hutton (COVID)