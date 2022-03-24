NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Avs, Panthers, Kings, Habs, Predators, Sharks and Leafs

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Ben Pope: Ducks forward Troy Terry missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Anaheim Ducks: Ducks Josh Mahura missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron said that he’s been out with an elbow infection.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on defenseman Bowen Byram: “Bo’s been out a long time. Hopefully, he can get right to where his game was before he left. I was really impressed with Bo’s game.”

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell isn’t traveling with the team on their three-game road trip.

He’s recovered from his lower-body injury but is dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since his injury.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin had treatment days yesterday. They are day-to-day and their status for tonight is not known.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach would only say that defenseman Mark Borowiecki was “OK” after he left their last game in the second period.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forwards Timo Meier‘s issue was more than his knee.

“Tests came back negative for (anything) structurally wrong in the knee. It was more of a nerve thing and he’s walking around today, not going on the ice, but I expect him to be available .”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Rasmus Sandin has been able to work out and move around a bit. There is no timeline yet and all he’s been told is “weeks.”