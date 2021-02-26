NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Flames, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, and Penguins

Brian Koziol: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that Jack Eichel had lower-body complications that appeared during their warmup. It caught them by surprise: “it’s a day-to-day thing, the feeling he had, it was a risk putting him in the game…”

Brian Koziol: Krueger added that Eichel’s issue is not related to any other previous issue.

Jack in some discomfort after a collision in the corner #LetsGoBuffalo #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Ix7fRLaVRO — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) February 24, 2021

Brian Koziol: Krueger said after the game that he didn’t know the severity of Linus Ullmark‘s lower-body injury. They hope to have an update this morning.

WGR 550: Sabres coach Krueger on Eichel: “He had an injury pre-training camp that parked him from physical activities. He’s worked hard to get himself back up to speed, but the recent circumstances has not allowed him to quite get there. He took a good step last game, and we expect him to keep progressing every day.

WGR 550: Krueger on Tobias Rieder: “He remains day-to-day. He’s doubtful for tonight, but we’re just being a little more cautious with his upper-body injury.”

WGR 550: Krueger on Rasmus Ristolainen: “Rasmus Ristolainen is also slowly making his way back. He’ll participate in our pregame skate this morning, but he definitely will not play yet. There’s no timeline with him. It’s one day at a time. Until we’re 100% on his status, he won’t be playing.”

Calgary Flames: The Flames have moved goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the IR retroactive to February 20th.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz is still out with a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Radko Gudas missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that Josh Anderson‘s injury doesn’t look serious but they’ll know more this morning.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz on forward Michael Dal Colle: “Close but he’s going to need more time.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was back on the ice yesterday for the first time yesterday in over a month. He’s been out with an injury and COVID.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators forward Derek Stepan suffered a shoulder injury on Tuesday and his season could be over. They are still awaiting final word from their medical staff on the full extent of the injury. He was placed on the IR.

They will know more in the next couple of days, and if surgery is required to fix a separated shoulder, he could be out for up to six months.

Stepan is a pending UFA and the Senators were expected to trade him at the deadline.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann took part in the Penguins optional skate in a regular jersey. He’s missed the past five games with a lower-body injury.

Stephen Whyno: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jason Zucker will be out “longer term” with a lower-body injury.