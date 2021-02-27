NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Flames, Canadiens, Sharks, Blues, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that goaltender Darcy Kuemper is listed as day-to-day with a very minor lower-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel and goaltender Linus Ullmark didn’t practice yesterday. Both players are out with lower-body injuries.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames coach Geoff Ward said that Jacob Markstrom remains day-to-day. He can come off the IR on Monday and they are hopeful he can return then.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens are hopeful that Josh Anderson and his lower-body injury will be able to go tonight.

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek has been activated from the IR.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on forward Vladimir Tarasenko: “I put him on a line today because he is getting close.”

Berube when asked if Tarasenko could play on their six-game road trip: “Yeah, there’s a good chance. I would say so, yeah.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues defenseman Marco Scandella was back on the ice yesterday.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell said he’s ready to go. He’s been out since January 24th with a leg injury.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin on the play where he suffered his facial injury: “We’re pretty sure it was the stick. Me and texted after, and right away he said it was a stick, but guys were trying to convince me it was a puck.”

TSN: Darren Dreger on Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and his wrist injury. He’s expected to continue to play through it.

“The good news is, it’s not structural. It’s more soreness. It’s believed to be a minor issue, something that he’s been dealing with and that he recently aggravated. You can see that the Toronto Maple Leafs made adjustments to allow Auston Matthews to avoid the one-timer in the series vs. the Calgary Flames. They made adjustments to their power-play structure.”

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Matthews hasn’t been ruled against Edmonton.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision today. He had Friday off for maintenance.